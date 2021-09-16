Morgan Stanley Trims Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price to $80.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.88.

OLLI opened at $69.25 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.01.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. FMA Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

