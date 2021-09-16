Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Noble Financial

Investment analysts at Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MSGM. Benchmark reduced their price target on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Motorsport Games in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Motorsport Games from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ MSGM opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,818,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter valued at $3,961,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter valued at $3,419,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter valued at $2,977,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter valued at $2,908,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

