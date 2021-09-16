Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.79 million.

Shares of NYSE MOV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.00. 158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,531. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. Movado Group has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $760.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Equities analysts predict that Movado Group will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $120,419.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,833 in the last quarter. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Movado Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Movado Group worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

