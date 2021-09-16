M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to post sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. M&T Bank also reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,533,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after buying an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,948,235,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,777. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

