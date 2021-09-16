Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,835 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,518,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 463,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.85 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

