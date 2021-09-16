Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 353 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meredith were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meredith in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Meredith by 15.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank grew its position in Meredith by 12.8% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 492,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 56,042 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Meredith by 239.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 56,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Meredith by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meredith alerts:

MDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meredith from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. upped their price objective on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of Meredith stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.