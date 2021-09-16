Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 415 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,532 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,581,000 after purchasing an additional 526,712 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,145,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,698,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,921,000 after acquiring an additional 293,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CRS opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.15. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

