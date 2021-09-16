Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after acquiring an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,928.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average is $106.71. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total value of $779,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

