Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 217 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shutterstock by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Shutterstock by 3.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 15.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,327,000 after buying an additional 82,002 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,727,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,570,000 after buying an additional 24,960 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,026,334.86. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,090,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,894,486.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 179,860 shares of company stock worth $19,116,247 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock stock opened at $115.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.48. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $118.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.