Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEI opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $407,760.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at $55,622,888.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

