Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.