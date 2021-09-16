MVL (MVL) 1-Day Volume Hits $13.04 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One MVL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $216.12 million and approximately $13.04 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00062380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00140976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.37 or 0.00802472 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046558 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,227,008,755 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars.

