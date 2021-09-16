Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Sells C$66,450.00 in Stock

Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Lyle Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total transaction of C$66,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$887,475.19.

Shares of NNO opened at C$4.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$464.73 million and a P/E ratio of -43.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 23.85 and a quick ratio of 23.54. Nano One Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.22 and a 12 month high of C$6.50.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

