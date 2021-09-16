Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells $170,102.25 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $195.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.54. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $199.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,989,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after buying an additional 568,168 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,743 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.