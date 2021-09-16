National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,176 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $682,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSE:PFN opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

