National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,962 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.18.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $172.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.33. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

