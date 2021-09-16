National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 30,266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $5,005,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $21,688,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 27,768.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $4,559,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $16,604,354.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,843,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,039,027 shares of company stock worth $168,913,408. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $27.08 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion and a PE ratio of -23.34.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

