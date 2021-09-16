National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 128,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 271,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,394,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 105,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,924,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 76,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $245.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

