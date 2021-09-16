National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 8.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in DocuSign by 3.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 15.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in DocuSign by 3.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,959,804. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

DOCU opened at $273.65 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.53.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

