National Asset Management Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 1.07% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 58,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.8% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 64.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth $1,720,000.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.