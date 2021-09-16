National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $909.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $904.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $847.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $138.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

