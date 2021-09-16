National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 843,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Yamana Gold worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,896 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,249 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth $12,805,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,526,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 953,698 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUY opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.52. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $6.37.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUY. TheStreet downgraded Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

