National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $246.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $171.02 and a 1-year high of $251.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.32 and a 200 day moving average of $229.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

