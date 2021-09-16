National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 18.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,926,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,254 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 15.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,683,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,310,000 after acquiring an additional 471,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

