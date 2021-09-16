National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at C$0.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$204.04 million and a P/E ratio of -13.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$1.23.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

