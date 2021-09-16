National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NGD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on New Gold to C$2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.33.

TSE NGD opened at C$1.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -135.45. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.08.

New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

