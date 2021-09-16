National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Purchased by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. National HealthCare comprises 1.3% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CM Management LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 52,843 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 29.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 95,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 20.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the period. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NHC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.82. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.25. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $58.68 and a 12-month high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.16 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.