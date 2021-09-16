Naveen Gavini Sells 8,059 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $438,087.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09.

On Monday, July 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 16,801 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,245,626.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Naveen Gavini sold 29,039 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,832.37.

NYSE PINS opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after buying an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

