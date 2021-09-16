nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.09 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.220 EPS.

Shares of NCNO traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.63. 9,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,918. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.59 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.40.

In other news, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,583 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,576. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

