NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $8.72 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $4.02 billion and approximately $280.85 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $8.72 or 0.00018335 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00139415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.01 or 0.00546870 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00042638 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 461,253,064 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

