NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the August 15th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,565.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut NEC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NIPNF stock remained flat at $$56.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 522. NEC has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79.

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

