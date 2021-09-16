NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 165,386 shares.The stock last traded at $37.00 and had previously closed at $37.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGames has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.
The company has a market cap of $827.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.
NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
