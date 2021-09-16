NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 165,386 shares.The stock last traded at $37.00 and had previously closed at $37.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGames has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Get NeoGames alerts:

The company has a market cap of $827.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.