NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.NetApp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.140-$1.240 EPS.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $92.71. 19,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,194. NetApp has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $93.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

