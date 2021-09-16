New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Hope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. upgraded New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NHPEF opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. New Hope has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.71.

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the exploration of coal. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

