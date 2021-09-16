New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,999 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $18,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 539,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 45,171 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,367,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 352,030 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 526.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,085,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,330 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 500,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 536,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDU opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DBS Vickers lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CLSA downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

