New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Inseego worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 266.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 112,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

INSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. Inseego Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

