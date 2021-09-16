New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTCF. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tattooed Chef by 570.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 329,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tattooed Chef by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 169,871 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,566,000. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of TTCF opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.02. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

