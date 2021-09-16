New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BANF. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.42.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.60 million. Analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

