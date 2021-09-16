New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 104.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,356 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of ImmunityBio worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ImmunityBio stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.00.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $99,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

