New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $776,000 in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Paya as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paya by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Paya in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paya by 35.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Paya by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the first quarter valued at $76,000.

PAYA opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. Paya Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.03.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

