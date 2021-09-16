New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,782 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 8.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in OneSpan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in OneSpan in the first quarter worth $232,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in OneSpan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in OneSpan in the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.91 million, a PE ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. OneSpan’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $1,146,057.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,474,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,670,740.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred A. Nietzel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 and have sold 117,426 shares worth $2,556,519. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

