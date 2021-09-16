Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,160.31

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,160.31 ($15.16) and last traded at GBX 1,155 ($15.09), with a volume of 53068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,135 ($14.83).

NFC has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 977.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 870.74.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

