NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Worm Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Worm Capital LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 0.4% of Worm Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Worm Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.84. 160,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,868,847. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.45.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

