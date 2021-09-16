NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.45.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

