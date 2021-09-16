NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,382 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 39,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $964,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.92. 175,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,868,847. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.45.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

