NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.70.

NGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday.

NGM stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. Research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,365,000 after buying an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

