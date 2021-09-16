NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) PT Raised to $35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. As a group, analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.