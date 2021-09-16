Nicholas Investment Partners LP Cuts Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,571 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.05% of Caesars Entertainment worth $11,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,157 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $81,801,000. Finally, Oakmont Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% during the second quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,817,000 after buying an additional 883,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

CZR traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $108.00. The stock had a trading volume of 65,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,798. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.26. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

