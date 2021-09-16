Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $9.08 Million Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 37.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 353,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,066 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Clarus were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $116,522.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,358.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

CLAR traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,663. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $915.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

