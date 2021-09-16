Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New $17.31 Million Investment in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 629,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,305,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.88% of Singular Genomics Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $5,417,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMIC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,354. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.43.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). Equities analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

